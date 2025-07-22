CONCERNS have been raised over the safety and security of Korean tourists in the Philippines after an incident involving a Korean, who was shot dead in Pampanga, the Korean ambassador to Manila said.

“We are a bit concerned about the safety and security of tourists,” Republic of Korea Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa told journalists at a South Korean embassy event in Makati City on Tuesday.

“Early part of this year, there were some unfortunate incidents involving Korean tourists. So, that affects tourism,” he added.

In April, a video involving a South Korean tourist who was robbed and killed in Angeles City, Pampanga, went viral in South Korea.

This led to the decline in Korean tourist arrivals in the country. From January to April, the Department of Tourism said 468,337 South Korean nationals traveled to the Philippines, down 18% from the 571,384 recorded in the same period last year.

Following the incident, Mr. Lee said he went to Angeles City with National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime B. Santiago “to alleviate the concerns over the safety situation on the ground.”

“The swift and full cooperation from the Philippine authorities in ensuring the safety and security of foreigners, including Koreans, is our top priority,” he added, noting that he is confident Korean tourists will regain their confidence and trust in the Philippines.

Last month, Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco vowed to prioritize the safety and security of South Korean tourists, saying that the government has a “zero-tolerance policy” on crimes targeting foreign tourists.

“Any person who commits a crime against a tourist should be punished to the fullest extent of the law because the consequences are devastating. It does not just affect the victim, it affects the entire economy,” she said.

Mr. Lee commended the Philippine government’s swift action toward the case and its efforts to teach Filipino police officials the Korean language.

“I went to Bohol in May. I saw tourist-centered policemen who were assisting the foreign tourists in Bohol,” the Korean ambassador said.

“Through the Korean Cultural Center and KOICA, we are more than willing to increase the number of policemen who will be willing to learn Korean.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Lee reaffirmed South Korea’s interest in joining the Philippines’ plans for the Luzon Economic Corridor following the United States’ backing.

“We are pleased that since the Trump administration, there was a clear indication from Washington (that) the Luzon Economic Corridor will continue,” Republic of Korea Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa told journalists at a South Korean embassy event in Makati City on Tuesday.

“Last year in November, Korea and a few other countries’ embassies were invited to the third steering committee of the Luzon Economic Corridor. That showed that Korea stands a good chance in making a collaboration and partnership with the founding countries, the US, Japan, and the Philippines.” — Katherine K. Chan