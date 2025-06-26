HOUSE SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday urged incoming lawmakers to back President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s legislative agenda when the 20th Congress convenes next month.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Romualdez called for the newly elected congressmen to support the reforms and measures that the Marcos administration would want to be prioritized, pointing to the need for their “full support” to the government’s “reform-driven agenda.”

“We want to make sure that the 20th Congress is much in sync with the administration’s policies, his Philippine Development Plan, his Fiscal Medium-Term Framework for the economy and the vision for the Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

Mr. Romualdez hosted the 40 newly elected congressmen at the Presidential Palace after their three-day orientation for the upcoming Congress. Lawmakers would meet for a new congressional session in late July. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio