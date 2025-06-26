THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will receive fuel seized by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to support its maritime operations, the Department of Finance (DoF) said.

In a statement on Thursday, the DoF said Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto approved the donation of 1,251.68 liters of gasoline forfeited by the BoC to the PCG.

This came after the agency intercepted gasoline, which violated the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, particularly fuel marking regulations.

The law also authorizes the donation of goods subject to disposition to another government agency, upon the approval of the Secretary of Finance.

“This donation not only shows our commitment to bolstering our defense sector but is a clear warning to all businesses that any illicit act will not go unpunished,” Mr. Recto said.

The fuel marking program was launched in 2019. Fuel is marked with a special dye to signify tax compliance, while the absence of the dye is considered an indication that the fuel may be smuggled.

The program is authorized by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante