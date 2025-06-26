BAGUIO CITY — IBM-Philippines and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have linked up to sign up young girls at care facilities to tech-based training and short courses by IBM’s “SkillsBuild” learning program.

The initiative was introduced on Wednesday to the beneficiaries of the Marillac Hills-National Training School for Girls (NTSG) as IBM Philippines and DSWD signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the Skills Build System.

This tie-up project will bring out the best of the department and IBM Philippines’ intention to extend hope to the most vulnerable groups, said social welfare chief Rex Gatchalian in a statement.

“Fourteen young ladies (victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation) currently living in one of DSWD’s care facilities are now part of the IBM Philippines’ SkillsBuild System,” Mr. Gatchalian said in his official Facebook page.

Under the IBM Philippines-DSWD partnership, the children, particularly from the Marillac Hills-NTSG will be the first batch from the agency-managed center and residential care facilities (CRCFs) who will undergo skills upgrade and earn digital certificates in tech-based fields.

IBM Philippines President and Country General Manager Aileen Judan-Jiao explained that the certificates and micro-credentials that the young girls will earn through the training program will be recognized by prospective employers both in the local and global landscapes.

IBM SkillsBuild offers over 1,000 courses in 20 languages in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analysis, cloud computing, programming and coding and many other technical disciplines, as well as workplace skills.

Both IBM and DSWD see this initiative as crucial in preparing children, who are approaching legal age, as they will eventually leave the facilities and journey toward independent living. — Artemio A. Dumlao