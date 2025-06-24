THE government must implement reforms to K-to-12 program to ensure better education for students and enhance their employability, advocacy group Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) said on Tuesday.

“The success of the senior high school (SHS) program hinges not only on its implementation but also on addressing foundational gaps within the basic education system,” PBEd Executive Director Hanibal E. Camua said in a statement.

He added that the government must strengthen and accelerate “critical reforms” that would improve the support system for students and teachers in early education programs.

Last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said that the program has failed to provide work ready graduates.

“We respect the President’s assessment of the K-12 program as a reflection of the high expectations that we all want for our learners. It is precisely this expectation that drives our continued call for education to be the government’s top priority,” Mr. Camua said.

He added that a new K-to-12 curriculums must lay the foundation for basic reading, writing, and mathematics, “if we want (students) to truly succeed in higher learning.”

The K-to-12 program was adopted following the passage of Republic Act No. 10533, the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, adding two more years to basic education with the intent of making senior high school graduates employable and globally competitive. — Adrian H. Halili