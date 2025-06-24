THE US Embassy in Manila said that it is now requiring non-immigration visa applicants to switch their social media accounts to public as part of the vetting process for those planning to enter the US.

“All individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States,” the embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The embassy said that US had required visas applicants to provide their social media accounts on their immigrant and non-immigrant visa applications since 2019.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the US, including those who pose a threat to US’ national security,” it added.

The US issues an “F” visa for individuals planning to pursue academic studies, an “M” visa for vocational or non-academic studies, and a “J” visa for participation in a cultural or educational exchange program. — Adrian H. Halili