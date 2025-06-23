FORMER PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte’s political party on Monday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to order a manual recount of the May 12 senatorial elections, alleging fraud.

In a six-page motion, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), represented by National Vice-Chairman Alfonso G. Cusi, asked the tribunal to allow it to file a supplemental pleading detailing “irregularities” on and before election day.

“Whether such manual counting or recount be partial, targeted, or nationwide, the petitioners humbly leave the same to the sound discretion of this honorable court, with due regard to the extent of necessity, efficiency, and economy or cost-effectiveness in implementing the pertinent election laws,” it said.

“What is essential is that the mandated process under our prevailing election laws be carried out, so that the truth may be known, accountability may be identified and exacted, and public confidence in the electoral process may be restored,” it added.

The party originally filed a lawsuit on April 3 asking the high court to order a manual counting of votes on May 12.

Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio, whom the party adopted as its vice-presidential candidate in the 2022 elections, earlier alleged election fraud, claiming that three senatorial bets of the party had been cheated.

The lawsuit named the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia as the respondent.

The party said its call for a vote recount is anchored on Republic Act No. 9369 or the Automated Election System Act, and Batas Pambansa Blg. 881 or the Omnibus Election Code.

PDP-Laban argued that Section 31 of RA 9369 provides for the conduct of a manual count of votes to safeguard the integrity of elections and ensure they are free, honest and credible.

Among the irregularities cited was the discovery of equipment — including Starlink transmission devices and solar panels — inside a private residence in Buhangin Village, Davao City, which the party said raises a “potential conflict of interest.”

“Comelec welcomes remedies like this to prove the real mandate of the electorate,” Mr. Garcia told reporters in a Viber chat in mixed English and Filipino. “We will just wait for the Supreme Court action on this matter.”

PDP-Laban also alleged discrepancies between actual ballots and voter receipts, as well as the exclusion of more than 17 million senatorial votes from the final tally after the Comelec allegedly classified these as “overvotes.”

“The proposed supplemental petition is being submitted together with this motion and it seeks merely to incorporate the updated facts or recent developments — transactions, occurrences or events which have happened subsequent to the filing of the original petition — to aid in the full, fair and fast adjudication of the issues already raised in the original petition,” PDP-Laban said.

The ruling Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition secured six Senate seats.

PDP-Laban coalition senatorial candidates Christopher Lawrence T. Go and Ronald M. dela Rosa, both re-electionists, and Party-list Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta won.

Ms. Duterte earlier this month said PDP-Laban senatorial candidates Jesus V. Hinlo, Jr., James Patrick “Jimmy” R. Bondoc and Richard T. Mata had been cheated, without providing evidence.

Election watchdog National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections earlier said it did not observe any unusual activity during the 2025 midterm elections but noted that certain irregularities warrant further investigation. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana