PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to making education accessible in Marawi City, which is still recovering from a deadly urban conflict that displaced tens of thousands in 2017.

Mr. Marcos toured Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS) in the Sagonsongan village, where makeshift classrooms currently serve around 720 students across five schools, according to a statement from his office.

These emergency education facilities — built from tents, modular structures, or repurposed buildings — are intended to provide uninterrupted schooling for children affected by the siege.

The President also oversaw the installation of a Starlink internet unit at the TLS site, where he pledged further support by donating one Starlink units to each remote public schools in Marawi: Bangon Elementary School, Bacarat National High School, Angoyao National High School, and Cabasaran Primary School.

The Office of the President likewise distributed bags and school supplies to all enrollees at the TLS facilities.

Moreover, Mr. Marcos inspected the soon-to-open Marawi City Hospital, a 100-bed primary care facility expected to begin operations by August.

“We are giving the contractors and all of the government agencies a deadline of August to open the hospital to serve our countrymen,” he said in mixed English and Filipino, according to a transcript from his office.

He also visited the city’s port, one of several facilities to be built around Lake Lanao to improve regional connectivity across 18 municipalities.

The government has resolved key utility issues, including water and power supply, to support these infrastructure projects, according to the chief executive.

Coordination with the National Housing Authority and the revamped Marawi Compensation Board is expected to expedite compensation and accreditation processes.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has also committed funding support to accelerate the rebuilding process.

“These are the main infrastructure developments that we have initiated here in Marawi,” he added.

“We still have a lot to do, and we will be able to show the progress that we have been making in putting Marawi back together.”

Marawi’s rebuilding has been a recurring concern for successive governments following the five-month battle in 2017 between Philippine forces and militants linked to ISIS. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana