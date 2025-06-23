THE PHILIPPINE government is preparing for the repatriation of eight overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Iran as conflict with Israel continues, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., said on Monday.

In a video statement, Mr. Marcos said the Philippine Embassy in Tehran is preparing for the initial batch of repatriates as the government raised the alert to the two nations to level 3.

In total, Philippine embassies in Israel and Iran are processing more than 200 repatriation requests, he added.

In a separate bulletin, the Philippine Embassy in Israel noted that 50 OFWs have been confirmed for its next batch of repatriation.

Repatriated Filipinos will receive P150,000 in cash, accommodation, transportation, and livelihood assistance.

The Migrant Workers Office in Tel Aviv is housing some OFWs, while the government distributed food packs and financial aid.

“I urge our fellow Filipinos to coordinate with our embassies in Tel Aviv and in Tehran,” Mr. Marcos said. “Please follow their guidance, inform them of your situation, and do not hesitate to ask for assistance.”

OFWs from Israel are set to arrive in Manila this Tuesday, accompanied by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on June 21 raised the crisis alert level in Israel and Iran to Alert Level 3, calling for the voluntary repatriation of Filipinos. More than 30,000 Filipinos living in Israel, while there are more than 1,000 in Iran.

LOW WAGES, HIGH PRICES

Returning OFWs from Israel and Iran may still face low wages and rising prices of goods as they return to the Philippines, a labor group said on Monday, amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

“Over 200 OFWs have requested return from Iran and Israel following the Department of Foreign Affairs’ decision to raise the situation to Alert Level 3,” labor group Partido Manggagawa (PM) said. “Yet as they return, they face an economy plagued by low wages and rising prices”

Israel launched surprise air attacks against Iran early this month, targeting key nuclear and ballistic missile facilities as well as senior military leaders, in what it described as an effort to cripple Tehran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

Washington joined Israel’s military campaign against Iran on Sunday, launching airstrikes on key nuclear sites well ahead of President Donald J. Trump’s two-week timeline to decide on US involvement.

The group also warned that the continued conflict between the two middle eastern countries may lead the reduction of remittances, and further oil price hikes.

“This war is not just a distant conflict — it’s a crisis that reaches our dinner tables. As war rages on, fuel prices spike, remittances decline, and working families suffer the consequences,” PM spokesperson Lawrence Cusipag said.

The group called for guaranteed decent jobs and reintegration support for returning OFWs and an end to the US and Israel’s missile strikes in Iran. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Adrian H. Halili