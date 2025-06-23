Home The Nation Philippines accuses China coast guard of aggressive maneuvers against its fisheries vessels
MANILA – The Philippines accused Chinese Coast Guard ships on Friday of carrying out aggressive maneuvers and targeting its fisheries vessels with water canons while they were delivering supplies to Filipino fishermen at the disputed Scarborough Shoal on Friday.
One of the four Philippine fisheries vessels involved in the mission was briefly struck by a water cannon, while another evaded being hit, the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement. — Reuters