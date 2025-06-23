The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed two PCG vessels and an aircraft in response to reports of illegal swarming by Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) in Rozul Reef on June 20. Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA – The Philippines accused Chinese Coast Guard ships on Friday of carrying out aggressive maneuvers and targeting its fisheries vessels with water canons while they were delivering supplies to Filipino fishermen at the disputed Scarborough Shoal on Friday.

One of the four Philippine fisheries vessels involved in the mission was briefly struck by a water cannon, while another evaded being hit, the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement. — Reuters

