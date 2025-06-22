THE SENATE president does not have the power to bar senator-judges from commenting on the impeachment trial of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio, according to an incoming senator.

“It Is only the senator-judges, and not the presiding judge of the Senate impeachment court, who can decide to refrain from making public comments on the issues surrounding the pending trial of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio,” incoming Senator Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson said in a statement.

He added that the senator-judges could agree among themselves not to make public comments on impeachment issues.

Last week, congressmen-prosecutors called on Senate President Francis G. Escudero to remind senators that they should not make opinionated statements about the trial.

This came after allies of Ms. Duterte were urged to recuse themselves from the trial given their political bias for the Vice-President.

Senate impeachment court spokesman Reginald A. Tongol told a news briefing on Saturday the impeachment body would use Rule 18 of the Senate Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials “sparingly.”

The rule mandates the presiding officer and members of the Senate to refrain from making any comments or disclosures in public about the trial.

Mr. Lacson, however, argued that Mr. Tongol “should not limit himself to the sentiment of the presiding officer.”

Ms. Duterte is expected to be tried in July under the 20th Congress.

Critics have accused Mr. Escudero of delaying her trial, but he insists the Senate would adhere to the law and would not be influenced by parties for and against the Vice-President.

Ms. Duterte, a likely contender in the 2028 presidential election, is accused of secret fund misuse, unexplained wealth, acts of destabilization and plotting the assassination of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his family and the Speaker. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The impeachment complaint was filed and signed in February by more than 200 congressmen, more than the one-third vote required by law before it could be sent to the Senate.

Mr. Escudero last week said the Senate impeachment court could only proceed with the trial once she and House of Representatives prosecutors submit their written responses to the impeachment court’s summonses.

He noted that before the Senate adjourned last week, it ruled that the Senate president of the incoming 20th Congress would be the one to schedule the next hearing.

The Senate convened as an impeachment court on June 10, ordering the Vice-President to respond to its summons within 15-days. House prosecutors were given five days to reply to her comment within five days.

As soon as it did so, the court sent back the charges to the House to certify that it did not violate the 1987 Constitution when it impeached the Vice-President.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez earlier said the decision was “deeply concerning,” adding that they followed the Constitution in impeaching the Vice-President.

Ms. Duterte earlier said her legal team was reviewing the summons issued by the impeachment body.

Her impeachment is the culmination of a months-long feud with Mr. Marcos, following their falling out after his allies in the House launched an inquiry into her use of confidential and intelligence funds.

Presidents in the Philippines are limited to a single six-year term, and Mr. Marcos is expected to seek to maintain his political influence by anointing a successor.

The Speaker said the House would comply with the order of the impeachment court to ensure the process continues. — Adrian H. Halili