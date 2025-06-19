By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said it had facilitated the evacuation Philippine state officials who were stranded in Israel after Iran’s missile strikes.

In a statement, the agency said the 21 Philippine officials stranded in Israel had successfully crossed into Jordan through the King Hussein Border on Wednesday.

“In Amman, the embassy made formal representations to Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Jordanian Border Security to secure entry clearance for the officials,” it added.

Israel last week launched a surprise attack on Tehran as it targeted Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile facilities and top commanders. Iran launched retaliatory strikes a day later.

The government officials were said to be in Israel for an official training and work visit and were originally scheduled to leave the country on June 20 before airspace in the region was closed due to the missile strikes.

The group was met by Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo C. Santos and other embassy officers to give them the help they needed including transit visas, “all at no cost to the Philippine government.”

The Philippine Embassy in Jordan was also expecting to receive the first group of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) leaving Israel in the next few days.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said earlier said his government would not yet order the mandatory repatriation of OFWs from Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian called for a Senate inquiry into the impact of the Israel-Iran conflict on OFWs, fuel and electricity prices.

“We must take decisive action to address the potential impact of the Israel-Iran conflict, particularly on our OFWs, fuel prices and electricity rates in the country especially in off-grid areas,” he said in a statement.

He added that the inquiry would strengthen the country’s preparedness, ensure the continuous supply of energy and protect consumers from rising oil prices.

Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel also called on the DFA and Department of Migrant Workers to encourage the immediate repatriation of Filipinos in Israel and Iran.

“Agencies here in the Philippines should be ready to receive OFWs returning to the country,” she said in a separate statement. “Reintegration programs, livelihood assistance and psychosocial support should be in place for evacuees.”

There are more than 30,000 Filipinos in Israel and more than 1,000 Filipinos living in Iran, according to the DFA.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said at least seven Filipinos were hurt after Iran’s missile strikes, with one in critical condition, as of June 18. About 176 Filipinos had also requested for repatriation.