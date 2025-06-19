VICE-PRESIDENT Sara Duterte-Carpio has informed the House of Representatives that she will not attend President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s annual speech, a top House official said on Thursday.

Ms. Duterte sent a letter to the House saying she will skip Mr. Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), House Secretary-General Reginald S. Velasco told reporters.

“We have received a letter from the office that she is not attending,” he said, adding that the Vice-President did not give a reason why she intends on skipping the yearly state address.

Ms. Duterte also skipped Mr. Marcos’ SONA last year, calling herself a “designated survivor” in reference to a US government practice where a Cabinet official avoids the President’s annual address to preserve the line of succession in case of catastrophe.

The Vice-President’s statement drew the ire of several congressmen, who said her remark could cause unnecessary alarm and fear among the public.

But the House will still prepare her accommodation at the Batasang Pambansa complex, where Mr. Marcos will deliver his annual speech, should she change her mind, said Mr. Velasco.

“We are not excluding the possibility that she will attend,” he said. “There will be a seat reserved… so if she decides to come, there will be a seat for her.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio