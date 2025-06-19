PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., has retained six government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) heads amid his “bold reset” call, the Palace said on Thursday.

These include Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso, Land Bank of the Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lynette V. Ortiz, Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) President and CEO Michael O. de Jesus, National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Administrator Eduardo Eddie G. Guillen, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Melquiades A. Robles, and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) President and CEO Edwin M. Mercado.

However, Mr. Marcos has also accepted the courtesy resignations of the following officials: Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Mark Llandro L. Mendoza; Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs, Secretary Roman A. Felix; and Philippine National Oil Company Renewables Corporation Pres. and CEO John J. Arenas.

This came a month after he publicly called for a “bold reset” of his administration, signaling dissatisfaction with the pace and quality of government service delivery halfway through his six-year term. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana