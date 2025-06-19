THE COURT of Appeals has removed the LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) as a party respondent to the compensation case for Hacienda Luisita, Inc. (HLI).

“LANDBANK wishes to clarify that the Bank was dropped as a party respondent to the just compensation case [CA-G.R. SP No. 180821, “Hacienda Luisita, Inc (HLI). vs. Land Bank of the Philippines and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)”] by the Court of Appeals (CA) in its decision on April 30, 2025” the state-run lender said in a statement on Thursday.

In a decision, dated April 25, the appellate court special twelfth division ordered LANDBANK and DAR to pay HLI P28.49 billion as just compensation for the government’s takeover of the Cojuangco-owned land, without prejudice to the accrual of interest until fully paid.

LANDBANK said the amount to be paid to HLI is chargeable against the Agrarian Reform Fund (ARF), which is government owned and administered by the DAR.

“LANBANK’s designated role is as custodian of the ARF, in charge of carrying out disbursement instructions by the DAR,” it said.

The state-run lender said the CA’s decision was still not final and could still be brought to the Supreme Court (SC) if the court sustains the DAR’s Motion for Reconsideration.

“The CA decision is not yet final and executory. A Motion for Reconsideration was filed by the DAR in May 2025 and is awaiting resolution. If sustained by the CA, DAR may elevate the case to the SC,” LANDBANK said.

