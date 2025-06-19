THE PHILIPPINE and Israeli government have established a Women’s healthcare center in Pasig City.

“The center will provide comprehensive, life-stage healthcare for women, from preconception and reproductive health to postnatal care, mental wellness, and menopause management,” the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

The facility, located at the Rizal Medical Center (RMC) in Pasig City, also includes a care unit for women and children affected by gender-based violence. It offers medical, psychological, and forensic support to victims.

The project is under the embassy’s ISHA Women’s Health Initiative, in partnership with Mashav, the Department of Health, RMC, and the Makati Medical Center Foundation (MMCF).

“This initiative is not just about healthcare — it’s about dignity, access, and opportunity for every Filipina,” said Israeli Ambassador to Manila Ilan Fluss said. — Adrian H. Halili