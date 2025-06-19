The Supreme Court (SC) will start accepting electronic filings (e-filings) for select petitions and motions on July 1, through the eCourt PH application on the Philippine Judiciary Platform.

SC Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting, in a press briefing on Thursday, said from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2025, lawyers must electronically file initiatory pleadings and motions for extension of time in select cases before the high court via the Philippine Judiciary Platform (PJP), in addition to submitting physical copies through personal filing, registered mail, or courier.

Cases required to be filed under the platform are available on the high court’s website, as well as cases excluded from the eFiling requirement.

The rollout of eCourt PH is a key initiative under the top court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022—2027, which identifies innovation as a core outcome. The platform is designed to digitalize court processes and enhance access through electronic filing.

The top court noted that lawyers must continue to serve documents in accordance with the Rules of Civil Procedure. Beginning July 1, they must also electronically file any subsequent pleadings in pending cases covered by the eFiling directive through the PJP.

Starting Oct. 1, eFiling and electronic service via the PJP will become mandatory for all covered pleadings filed by lawyers.

Documents filed and served before July 1, in accordance with the Rules of Court do not need to be re-filed or re-served under the new Guidelines, unless the tribunal orders otherwise. The original date and time of filing and service will be honored.

During the transition period, the high court may allow corrections to erroneous filings upon its directive. However, beginning Oct. 1, improperly filed petitions, pleadings, or motions may be dismissed or denied outright. Subsequent improper filings will be deemed not filed. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana