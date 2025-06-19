Ten schools across the Philippines have become the first beneficiaries of satellite-based internet, through a partnership between the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Education (DepEd), as the government seeks to boost the current 60% connectivity rate among state-run schools.

According to a DepEd statement on Thursday, the ten schools include the Tangalagan National High School in Apayao in the northern Philippines and the Cabawa Elementary School in the southern region.

“We have been shown the new Starlink, which provides internet connection, so there is Wi-Fi everywhere,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. earlier said.

“We are doing that not only here, but we will do it in various schools, especially those in remote areas.”

The initiative is bolstered by the DICT’s ongoing efforts, including JuanSIM ng Bayan, the Free Public Internet Access Program, and its broader digitalization agenda.

Meanwhile, DepEd is investing in infrastructure and digital tools to support and sustain the nationwide connectivity push.

Classes began last June 16, with public schools welcoming about 27 million students. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana