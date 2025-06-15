A PHILIPPINE advocacy group urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to veto proposed amendments to the country’s 12-year-old firearms law, warning that the changes could endanger public safety and democratic stability, particularly in conflict-prone areas such as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement released on Saturday, Climate Conflict Action Asia (CCAA) said key provisions of the amendments to Republic Act No. 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act, as “dangerous.”

In particular, the group flagged a proposal to cut the election gun ban period to 45 days before the vote from the current 90. It will also shorten the gun ban period after election day to five days from 30.

CCAA said the amendment undermines the constitutional authority of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which is responsible for setting election-related security measures.

“It is illogical, if not outright dangerous and risky, to shorten the gun ban when the first-ever Parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro is expected in October 2025,” it added, calling the upcoming polls a “decisive, significant, and game-changing” moment for the region.

The call came after a violent midterm election season, which according to CCAA, saw 759 violent incidents in BARMM between October 2024 and May 2025, including a surge of 171 cases in May alone, triple the number reported in April.

Beyond the gun ban provision, the group also raised concerns over other proposed amendments, including an increase in allowable ammunition purchases and extended validity for permits to carry firearms.

Without enhanced regulatory safeguards, the group warned, the revisions could fuel black market flows and embolden misuse.

“Stringent regulatory measures must be in place first if they will allow an increase in ammunition purchase and longer periods for the permit to carry firearms,” CCAA said, noting that the revisions must not serve those seeking unchecked use of firearms.

CCAA urged the Marcos administration to shift focus toward curbing illegal firearms, which it estimates at over 3.2 million nationwide.

Recommendations included creating a dedicated police unit or joint task force to combat illegal arms trafficking, establishing easier registration pathways in BARMM, mandating the destruction of confiscated weapons, and increasing penalties for gun-related crimes.

“The proposed bill contains amendments that are steps backward for peace, public safety, and democratic stability. We urge the President to act decisively: Veto the bill amending [the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act] and ask Congress to review its dangerous provisions.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana