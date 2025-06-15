THE PHILIPPINE Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is working with the Provincial Government of Quirino for the development of economic zones (ecozones) in the province.

In a statement, PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said that the agency’s partnership with local government units (LGUs) is part of its goal of bringing more economic opportunities to the countryside.

“This ensures that every region becomes a hub for innovation, industry, and inclusive growth, all within the vision of our president in uplifting the lives of Filipinos across the nation,” he added.

Mr. Panga’s statement came after officials from the Provincial Government of Quirino visited the agency to discuss proposed ecozone development projects and investment opportunities in the province.

In particular, Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo E. Cua said that his government is eyeing the establishment of an information technology park and agro-industrial and manufacturing ecozones.

“These proposed ecozones are part of a broader plan to boost local employment, improve logistics and connectivity, and attract both domestic and foreign investors,” said Mr. Cua.

Meanwhile, PEZA also received delegations from Catanduanes and Camarines Norte, which discussed the opportunities ecozones bring to provinces.

According to PEZA, most of the top-performing LGUs in terms of their share in the gross domestic product and investments generated in a recent Philippine Statistics Authority report are hosting ecozones.

“As such, we see a direct correlation between the level of socio-economic progress and the ecozones being hosted by LGUs,” it said.

“Those LGUs with a bigger number of ecozones and locator companies are far better with their growth and development compared to those that do not host or have fewer ecozones,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile