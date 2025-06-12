PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared June 24 a special non-working day in Manila in celebration of the capital city’s 454th founding anniversary.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 925, signed on Wednesday by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on behalf of the President.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” it read.

Originally named Maynilad, derived from the nilad plant, the city was founded on June 24, 1571, during the Spanish colonial era.

Special non-working holidays in the country allow employees who will render work to receive an additional 30% on top of their regular rate for the first eight hours. If they work overtime, they are paid an additional 30% of their hourly rate, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.

While non-working employees adhere to the “no work, no pay” principle.

The capital city is home to historic landmarks like the walled city of Intramuros and Rizal Park, government institutions, and a diverse population that reflects the heart of the Philippines.

According to the 2020 census of the Philippine Statistics Authority, 1.85 million Filipinos call Manila City home. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana