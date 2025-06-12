THE PHILIPPINE Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has turned over P16 million worth of ambulances to eight local government units.

In a statement on Thursday, PAGCOR said the beneficiaries are San Mateo in Isabela province and Pola in Oriental Mindoro. This also includes municipalities of Dumaran, Brooke’s Point, Magsaysay, and Coron in Palawan.

The officials and representatives from the recipient LGUs were present to the PAGCOR Corporate Office in Pasay City to receive the patient transport vehicles on June 10.

“Each vehicle is equipped with essential emergency medical features including a GPS navigation system, ambulance stretcher, oxygen supply, wheelchair, and first aid kit,” the state-run firm said.

PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco said the vehicles are intended to respond to medical emergencies, especially those municipalities with limited access to hospitals and specialized care.

“Through these vehicles, we help ensure that people living in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas can receive timely medical care,” he said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante