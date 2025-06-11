THE Philippine Senate on Wednesday ratified bicameral conference reports on measures that will hasten infrastructure projects by facilitating easier acquisition of right-of-way sites and create a nuclear energy regulatory body before it adjourned sine die.

The report, which reconciled Senate Bill No. 2821 and House Bill No. 6571, sought to amend Republic Act No. 10752, the Right-of-Way Act, to make the acquisition of right-of-way sites easier for infrastructure projects designed for public use.

“There were problems in the acquisition of the right-of-way. It was a recurring problem for infra projects which eventually caused delays in its accomplishment resulting in economic losses to the government,” Senator Mark A. Villar, who formerly sat as secretary of Public Works and Highways, said in his sponsorship address.

The Accelerated and Reformed Right-Of-Way Act is expected to also “expedite the process of right-of-way acquisition and provide just compensation to private property owners,” he said.

The measure was among the priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council for the 19th Congress.

Also on Wednesday, the chamber approved the bicameral conference report on the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act. The report, which reconciled Senate Bill No. 2490 and House Bill No. 9293, will create an independent government body that regulates all sources of ionizing radiation, including nuclear and radioactive materials and radiation devices.

“This bill is clear in separating the agencies that promote and regulate nuclear energy. When I say atomic energy, this includes for medical purposes, agriculture, etc.,” Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano said in a separate address.

The measure also imposes a legal framework for the safe use of nuclear energy in the country.

Moreover, the Senate ratified a proposed act that would strengthen the fiscal autonomy of the judicial branch of government.

This would allow the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice to realign their budget and create a Judiciary Trust Fund. — Adrian H. Halili