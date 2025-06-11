THE Presidential Palace on Wednesday said the investigation into the Villar-owned Prime Water Infrastructure Corp. for alleged poor services and high cost will most likely conclude next week.

In a briefing, Palace Press Offices Clarissa A. Castro said the probe of the water company will most likely wrap up next week after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last April 30 ordered the investigation.

“I don’t want to preempt anything, but most probably… I don’t want to say ‘by next week,’ but it’s just around the corner,” she said in Filipino.

Ms. Castro added that PrimeWater has pledged to repair pump stations in Bulacan to help ensure a sufficient water supply for schools affected by service disruptions in the province.

Water supply in schools is expected to resume following the completion of repairs, which are scheduled to begin on June 13, just days ahead of the start of classes next week.

Mr. Marcos has directed the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to investigate and address the water supply shortage affecting several schools in Bulacan, which he personally inspected last Monday.

During his visit to Tibagan Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan, the President observed that the school’s comfort rooms needed rehabilitation. However, efforts to improve the facilities have been hampered by an ongoing water supply problem in the area.

The private company oversees and operates water services for over 500,000 households across more than 100 districts nationwide. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana