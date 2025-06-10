THE PHILIPPINES is set to implement a labor plan that would ensure the safe migration and decent work for those in the fisheries sector, the International Labour Organizations (ILO) said.

“Through inclusive dialogue and evidence-based policymaking, we aim to create safer, fairer, and more sustainable conditions for all workers across the fish and seafood supply chain,” Khalid Hassan, director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Hassan added that a project advisory committee would “serve as a vital mechanism for ensuring that our work is grounded in the realities of those most affected, our migrant fishers and their communities.”

The work plan will provide technical assistance to manning agencies, including the development of fair recruitment guidelines and support for due diligence measures, through a partnership with the Licensed Manning Agencies for Fishers.

It also seeks to strengthen regional cooperation on labor migration, reinforce national frameworks on fisheries, and promote responsible. — Adrian H. Halili