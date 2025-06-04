DRIVERS in Metro Manila will soon be able to view and settle their traffic violations on the government’s eGovPH super app, as the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) moves to integrate the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) into the system.

They can see their violations including video evidence from the MMDA and settle penalties through the platform, Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary David L. Almirol, Jr., told a news briefing at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

“We’ve already met with the MMDA,” he said in Filipino. “Once the integration is completed, motorists will receive notifications through eGovPH.”

“They’ll be able to click on their penalties, watch the video evidence of their violations… and settle everything online from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

The MMDA’s NCAP monitors and penalizes traffic violations using surveillance cameras and other digital monitoring systems to encourage driver discipline, reduce traffic congestion and minimize corruption.

Mr. Almirol noted that under the e-Government Data Exchange Platform (eGovDX), any traffic violations recorded by the MMDA would be seen by the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which issues driver’s licenses and keeps a registry of the country’s vehicles.

The platform is a digital bridge that connects various government systems, making information-sharing and collaboration easier.

The government also uses a so-called single ticketing system to harmonize laws on traffic enforcement and management in Metro Manila.

The system standardizes the fines and penalties for common traffic violations and provides interconnectivity among government agencies involved in transport and traffic management.

Mr. Almirol said eGovDX would streamline processes through a single-entry system, where government agencies could communicate without requiring people to resubmit personal data or share sensitive information unnecessarily.

The MMDA started enforcing the NCAP again last week after the Supreme Court partially lifted its 2022 order that stopped its enforcement.

It covers the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), C5, Buendia, Roxas Boulevard, Marcos Highway, Katipunan, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue and West Avenue. — CMAH