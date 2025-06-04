THE Philippines’ newly appointed national police chief on Wednesday defended his plan to target criminals through intensified arrests, saying human rights would be respected while restoring peace in communities.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Nicolas D. Torre III said his order to step up arrests is not limited to illegal drug offenses but applies to all crimes.

“There’s only one way to remove crime: remove criminals from the community,” he said in Filipino. “Let me be clear: arrest, not kill.”

His remarks come after the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) flagged the potential for abuse when using the number of arrests as performance metrics for the police.

“The CHR maintains that effective policing is best measured not by the volume of arrests, but by the quality of investigations, respect for due process and the consistent upholding of legal and ethical standards,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

While the top cop denied the existence of formal quotas, he said police performance would be measured by the reduction of threats in communities.

When reminded of criticisms of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s deadly war on drugs, Mr. Torre said safeguards are in place and violations would not be tolerated.

“We will not condone wanton killings or wanton murders,” he said. “We’ll be asking the CHR, and we will partner, and we will fully cooperate with the CHR.”

The PNP chief said citizens have legal remedies if they feel they have been wrongfully arrested.

He encouraged the public to report abuses to the Ombudsman or local officials and assured them of access to legal counsel through the Public Attorney’s Office.

Mr. Torre said the campaign is rooted in public demand for safer neighborhoods and more responsive law enforcement. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana