THE PHILIPPINE Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a bicameral conference committee report on a measure that removes obsolete positions and eliminates duplications within the government.

The proposed measure seeks to minimize redundancies within the government and eliminate functions that are duplicated, and simplify rules, regulations, and processes.

During a plenary session, Senate President Francis Joseph G. Escudero said the bill “provides the framework in which the President can ensure that government resources are optimally used.”

He added that the President is designated as the “chief optimizing officer” of the executive branch, that would allow the merging, split, scaling down, and abolish and create agencies when necessary.

The rightsizing act was identified as a priority measure for the 19th Congress by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council. — Adrian H. Halili