THE Philippines has been elected to chair an international committee that seeks establish new international labor standards and promote decent work, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Tuesday.

“This will be the first discussion of the proposed conclusions aimed at formulating and establishing new international labor standards to promote decent work in the platform economy,” DoLE said in a statement, following the country’s participation in the International Labor Organization’s (ILO) International Labor Conference in Geneva.

The agency said that Labor Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio, Jr., who is also the Philippines’ head of delegation, was elected as the committee’s chair.

Mr. Bitonio said that the platform economy has experienced exponential growth across countries and regions since the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a broad consensus for an international instrument or instruments that will collectively guide ILO member states in optimizing the opportunities and mitigating the threats that the platform economy presents, especially in the aspects of work and employment relationships,” he was quoted as saying.

Platform economies are businesses that use digital platforms as intermediaries, connecting users and service providers to facilitate the exchange of goods, services, or information.

The committee is set to meet until June 12. — Adrian H. Halili