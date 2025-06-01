THE Commission on Appointments (CA) will begin confirmation hearings next week for 360 appointees nominated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., a congressman said on Sunday.

Presidential nominees that fail to get confirmed before the 19th Congress ends on June 13 would have to be reappointed by Mr. Marcos, undergoing another vetting process for the next Congress’ appointments body, said Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel.

“We are set to tackle the confirmation of 360 appointees and nominees in the coming days,” Mr. Pimentel, an assistant minority leader of the body, said in a statement. “Our understanding is that Senate President Francis Escudero wants all pending appointments processed before Congress adjourns sine die on June 13.”

The Senate chief last week deferred the start of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s impeachment trial process, citing the need for the chamber to act on the presidential appointments.

CA caucuses and plenary sessions have been scheduled for June 3, 4, 10 and 11 to accommodate the hundreds of nominations, said Mr. Pimentel. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio