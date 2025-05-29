THE onset of the rainy season is expected to be declared within days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Thursday.

“The onset of the rainy season is just around the corner. We are just counting the days, not weeks,” Ana Liza S. Solis, PAGASA’s assistant weather services chief and chief of climate monitoring and prediction, said in an interview.

To declare the rainy season, Ms. Solis said that PAGASA requires at least 25 millimeters of rainfall to be recorded in at least 7 out of 14 monitoring stations across the country.

This rainfall must occur over a five-day period, with at least three consecutive days of rain amounting to a total of 25 millimeters.

Another indicator is the presence of a westerly or southwesterly wind component, as this signals the southwesterly wind flow that typically coincides with the onset of the southwest monsoon season.

Ms. Solis added that areas along the country’s western section are being closely monitored by the weather bureau.

She also urged the public to be prepared and stay alert for the upcoming rainy season, citing the increased risk of flooding and landslides, especially in flood-prone areas. — Edg Adrian A. Eva