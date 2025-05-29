SENATE PRESIDENT Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero moved the readings of the articles of impeachment against Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio to June 11 to give way for the Senate to tackle priority legislation.

“With only six session days before the sine die adjournment, it is imperative for the Senate and the House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of these measures, consistent also with the administration’s thrust to align our government with the people’s needs and expectations,” Mr. Escudero said in a statement on Thursday.

The presentation for the Articles of Impeachment was originally scheduled for June 2.

The Senate chief said that it would also allow the upper house to act on more than 200 presidential appointments, including the three cabinet secretaries, four officials of constitutional commissions, 39 foreign service officers, and 277 officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

A letter of the rescheduled date had also been sent to the Speaker of the House and the Office of the Vice-President. — Adrian H. Halili