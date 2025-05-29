BAGUIO CITY — Re-elected Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap said he is bent on filing charges against those involved in the disqualification charges filed against him before the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Seven disqualification cases have so far been filed against Mr. Yap.

“Another disqualification case was filed against me today, it’s the seventh (time) already. Again, the petition questions my citizenship but with no proof to back up their claims,” Mr. Yap said.

Despite garnering 144,093 votes, Mr. Yap’s proclamation was put on hold earlier following an order from Comelec due to a disqualification case filed before the May 12 election.

“As mentioned previously, the petitioners will face serious charges. Our lawyers are drafting the charges already against every single one of them,” he said.

On May 27, Mr. Yap also received his sixth disqualification case filed, also questioning the citizenship of the re-elected solon.

“We know who’s behind all these but we will deal with that later. This needs to be addressed first, otherwise, we risk not having a sitting Benguet Representative come July 1st. We will hurdle these, and the petitioners will have their day in the court after,” Mr. Yap said in mixed English and Filipino. — Artemio A. Dumlao