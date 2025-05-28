PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on Wednesday, visited the Philippines’ largest greenhouse facility in Bulacan, highlighting his administration’s push to modernize the country’s agriculture through technology and private sector partnerships.

The 3.5-hectare Metro Pacific Fresh Farms (MPFF) in San Rafael, Bulacan, is operated by Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. (MPAV), a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

The facility uses Israeli hydroponic technology to grow vegetables in a controlled environment, aiming to improve productivity and promote food security.

Mr. Marcos, a former agriculture secretary in his own cabinet, made agricultural modernization a policy priority, citing the need to improve yields, reduce dependence on imports, and ensure long-term food sustainability in the face of climate and supply chain risks.

A statement from the Presidential Communications Office cited an interview with MPAV President Jovy I. Hernandez, saying the facility is nine times more productive than traditional farms. He called the facility a “big boost” to the Marcos administration’s push for agricultural modernization, with its potential to reshape how food is produced and distributed in the country.

Capable of yielding up to 500 metric tons of fresh vegetables annually, the greenhouse has also generated 100 local jobs since opening in March. While MPFF is exploring direct-to-consumer sales online, it is simultaneously negotiating with supermarket chains to broaden its market reach.

MPAV plans to establish additional greenhouse facilities in Cavite, Palawan, and Benguet. The company also aims to work with local farmers to share best practices and technology that could raise sector-wide productivity. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana