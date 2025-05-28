THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has issued guidelines on the appropriation, release and budgeting process for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) funds in an effort to push for its financial autonomy.

“SK shall have financial independence in its operations, disbursements, and encashment of its fund, income and expenditures,” the DBM said, citing amended Section 20 (b) of the Republic Act No. 10742 or the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015.

This was indicated in the Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2025-1, between the DBM, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the National Youth Commission.

In addition, the DBM said the SK is “strongly encouraged” to open and maintain a depository account in the same bank and branch of its barangay.

The circular also noted that the funds have to deposited by the barangay in the current account of the SK not later than five working days after the crediting of the monthly National Tax Allotment share of the barangay in accordance with the Commission on Audit’s rules and regulations. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante