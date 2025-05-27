THE House of Representatives on Tuesday named a spokesperson to counter disinformation targeting the chamber, which has faced accusations of politicking amid a deepening political feud between two of the country’s most influential political families.

The House leadership tapped Priscilla Marie “Princess” T. Abante as spokesperson to help counter fake news and strengthen transparency efforts between lawmakers and the public, the chamber said in a statement.

“There is a need to strengthen the communication from the House to ensure that accurate and truthful information reaches the people,” she told reporters.

“We are firmly against fake news, so it’s important to improve the way we explain the policies that Congress is currently formulating.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio