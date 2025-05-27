BAGUIO CITY — Authorities seized ₱1-billion worth of crystal meth (shabu) during a raid at a house in Barangay Pampang in Angeles City, Pampanga on Sunday.

According to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents Director General Undersecretary Isagani R. Nerez said the illegal drugs were placed inside 155 transparent plastic bags, weighing approximately one kilogram each.

It turned out to that a Chinese national, subject of the search warrant, has abandoned the house. Mr. Nerez said the Chinese national will still be facing charges for violation of Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Less than two weeks ago, PDEA agents again seized more than 35 kilos of crystal meth in a sting operation also in Angeles City where a Chinese national and his Filipina cohort were caught.

“The two drug operations are linked to each other. What you see is the outcome of persistent tracking of previous operations targeting individuals connected to syndicated drug trafficking to include their sources,” Mr. Nerez noted.

The raid was conducted with military counter-intelligence agents, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency operatives and policemen. — Artemio A. Dumlao