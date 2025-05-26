THE Department of Justice (DoJ) initiated the cancellation of the passport of a former Rodrigo R. Duterte spokesman, currently facing charges for human trafficking linked to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), its chief said on Monday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said the DoJ filed the cancellation of Herminio “Harry” L. Roque’s passport before the Angeles City Regional Trial Court.

If approved, the court would order the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel Mr. Roque’s passport.

“It would limit his options. I think he even holds two or three passports — someone told me that,” Mr. Remulla told reporters in Filipino during an ambush interview. “What’s important is that he will be compelled to account for what he’s done here and defend himself.”

Mr. Remulla noted that once the tribunal grants the cancellation of Mr. Roque’s passport, he will be considered an undocumented alien and will be subject to deportation proceedings.

“He will be an undocumented alien, though that depends on whether the Netherlands grants him asylum. But I doubt it, because the Netherlands is one of the countries strongly opposed to human trafficking,” he added in Filipino.

The DoJ chief said that proceedings have not started yet for Mr. Roque, but he is already fleeing, suggesting an admission of guilt.

Mr. Roque did not immediately respond to a Viber chat seeking comment.

The former human rights lawyer is currently in the Netherlands, seeking asylum for alleged political persecution.

He is facing charges of qualified human trafficking and human trafficking before the Angeles City Regional Trial Court in connection with illegal POGOs operating in Porac, Pampanga. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana