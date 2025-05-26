THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) vowed continued support to finance infrastructure projects for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, its top official said.

In a statement on Monday, the gaming firm said the Chairman made this promise over the weekend the traditional Rites of Passage Ceremony of the Philippine Army Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac.

“When we invest in the Armed Forces, we invest in peace, democracy, and national resilience,” PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco said.

OCS Commandant Col. Harold Cabunoc said the school need more facilities amid the implementation of the Army’s One Training Factory concept, which caused officer candidates from all over the country to flock to Camp O’Donnell.

The OCS produces 650 to 700 officer candidates per year, exceeding the Philippine Military Academy.

“However, the school’s infrastructure has yet to keep pace. Our barracks were built for 400 students but are now housing 600, and some rooms meant for four are occupied by six.”

Among the projects proposed by OCS for PAGCOR’s support are the construction of an auditorium, a fitness gym and two new barracks that can fill an additional 400 cadets. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante