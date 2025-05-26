COTABATO CITY — Policemen clamped down two men after selling to them P176,000 worth of crystal meth (shabu) in an entrapment operation in Barangay Poblacion 3 in Cotabato City on Saturday.

The suspects, Nasrullah Latip Haron, 55, and the 35-year-old Bila Cader Manalindo, are now locked in a detention facility, awaiting prosecution.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), told reporters on Monday, that that two suspects were immediately arrested after they sold shabu to operatives of PRO-BAR’s Drug Enforcement Unit along Tamse Road.

Mr. Macapaz said the anti-narcotics sting that led to their arrest was laid with the help of policemen led by Cotabato City’s police director, Col. Jibin Bongcayao, and the office of Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, chairperson of the multi-sector Cotabato City Peace and Order Council.

Mr. Macapaz said they will prosecute the suspects for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act using the shabu confiscated from them as evidence. — John Felix M. Unson