By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday said it might use text messaging or an online app to notify violators under its no-contact apprehension program.

“We are in the process of implementing a text notice with a telecommunication company and the Land Transportation Office,” MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes said in a livestreamed news briefing. “We will have a meeting on this in the coming days.”

The agency started enforcing the policy again on Monday on Metro Manila’s major highways after the Supreme Court partially lifted a temporary restraining order issued in 2022.

The MMDA had filed a motion for reconsideration through the Office of the Solicitor General to lift the restraining order.

The MMDA had logged more than 800 no-contact apprehension violations as of 6 p.m., the MMDA said in a Viber group chat. He added that the MMDA is also set to launch an online app as an alternate platform to notify traffic offenders.

“We are also set to launch an app where (motorists) can verify if they were caught,” he said. “We will also have an information drive on where they can pay their fines.”

Mr. Artes said the adoption of an app or short message service (SMS) notification would hasten the agency’s delivery of notices of violation.

Before the high court’s restraining order, the MMDA had sent out violation notices through the Philippine Postal Corp., which took five to seven days to be delivered.

The no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) covers the capital’s major roads including the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), C5, Buendia, Roxas Boulevard, Marcos Highway, Katipunan, Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon Avenue and West Avenue.

Meanwhile, senators urged the MMDA to ensure the fast and transparent implementation of its no-contact apprehension program and ensure that concerns about its implementation are addressed.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero raised concerns on the slow delivery of the violation notices.

“The whole process is taking a long time, and the notices of violation are being sent via snail mail,” he said in a statement. “It is possible that when the notice of violation arrives, the motorist will no longer remember the alleged violation.”

He added that the MMDA should use e-mails to speed up the process.

The Senate chief also called on the agency to fix problematic lane markings, traffic lights and signages along major highways because these will be the bases of violations and apprehension under the new setup.

“Penalizing motorists based on unclear, confusing, blurred traffic signs would give rise to suspicion that the program is really about monetizing the mistakes of drivers,” Mr. Escudero said.

“The government should not profit from penalties caused by vague traffic directions. This is primarily about raising the level of road discipline and not raising revenues,” he added.

Senator Mary Grace Poe-Llamanzares pushed a dedicated, independent board to review the motorist appeals.

“There should also be a dedicated independent review board within the MMDA with qualified traffic commissioners,” she said. Ms. Poe said motorists should be notified of any changes in traffic regulations.

“If a no U-turn or a one-way street policy was changed, there should be a 15-day advance notice period before the no-contact apprehension program starts in the area,” she added.

The NCAP monitors and penalizes traffic violations through the use of surveillance cameras and other digital monitoring systems, lessening the need for physical apprehension by traffic enforcers.

By removing in-person interactions, the initiative seeks to safeguard the safety of drivers and traffic enforcers while also encouraging discipline among drivers, reducing traffic congestion and minimizing potential for corruption.