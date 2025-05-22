THE PHILIPPINES and Australia vowed to strengthen their cyberdefense cooperation on Wednesday, as top security officials from both nations committed to advancing their cybersecurity capabilities amid evolving national security threats in the digital space, according to Manila’s Defense agency.

Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. met Australia Defense Force’s Cyber Command chief Paul Pettigrew in Manila, where Canberra pledged support for the Philippines’ efforts to strengthen its cyberdefense systems, it said in a statement late Wednesday.

“Both sides emphasized the need to deepen the enduring partnership between the Philippines and Australia, particularly in the cyber domain and highlighted that collaboration is needed not only at the tactical level, but also in governance and strategic planning,” the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) said.

It noted discussions covered potential areas for cyber capacity building and collaboration with the DND and the Philippines’ armed forces.

The Philippines’ weak cyberdefense systems have led to national security vulnerabilities and economic losses, with incidents ranging from foreign actors allegedly breaching the President’s office and stealing sensitive documents to more than 80% of businesses facing cyberattacks last year.

Bolstering Manila’s cyberdefense capabilities has become increasingly urgent as Beijing has allegedly escalated state-sponsored attacks since last year, according to a report by US-based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

“The underlying motivation is likely China’s desire for regional influence in the nation’s near abroad,” it said in its 2025 report.

China has become increasingly assertive in the South China Sea, deploying a fleet of vessels to stake its sovereignty in the disputed waters, a key global trade route that is believed to be rich in minerals and oil deposits.

Manila and Beijing have repeatedly locked horns over maritime features that both nations claim in the contested waterbody, leading to confrontations that involve the use of water cannons and repeated sideswipes by Chinese vessels against Philippine ships.

The Philippines has stepped up efforts to counter China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, broadening defense partnerships beyond its traditional ally, the US, to include Japan, Australia, and other western nations.

“Both sides concluded the meeting with a shared vision of deepening bilateral defense ties and promoting a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region,” the Defense department said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio