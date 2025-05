ROMBLON’S first female governor-elect Trina Firmalo-Fabic (center in photo) has been proclaimed on Wednesday by the Provincial Board of Canvassers at Romblon’s capitol.

She won the May 12 polls after securing 93,425 votes, against 76,541 votes garnered by opponent and reelectionist Jose R. Riano.

Ms. Firmalo is the daughter of former Romblon Governor Eduardo “Lolong” and Dr. Leonie Firmalo.