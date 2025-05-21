COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro government has intensified its information campaign on the prevention of monkeypox (Mpox) after two residents of Maguindanao del Norte province had tested positive for the disease.

Six others are also in isolation facilities, under tight medical surveillance, for showing symptoms of monkeypox too.

Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr. told reporters on Wednesday that one of the two monkeypox patients is from Datu Odin Sinsuat while the other is a resident of Sultan Kudarat.

“We have mobilized all our health service teams to exhaust all means of preventing the spread of monkeypox in the areas where the two patients reside,” Mr. Sinolinding said.

The office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf A. Macacua and the Ministry of Health are cooperating on measures meant to protect residents of Maguindanao del Norte from monkeypox, according to Mr. Sinolinding.

The management of radio stations in Cotabato City and in nearby towns had assured to support the information campaign of the Ministry against monkeypox.

“We long had this information drive. We are just intensifying it now,” Mr. Sinolinding said. — John Felix M. Unson