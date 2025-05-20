THE Philippines’ Commission on Human Rights (CHR) raised alarm over reports of media workers being blocked from polling centers and instances of intimidation and surveillance during the recently concluded midterm elections.

The CHR, citing information gathered through its Alisto! Alert Mechanism, said several journalists officially accredited by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) were denied access to voting precincts.

In addition, some reported being followed or watched by unidentified individuals while covering the electoral process.

“These incidents raise a serious alarm as they infringe on press freedom and the right of the public to access timely and accurate information — rights that are fundamental to any democratic process, especially during elections,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It called for an “immediate and impartial investigation” into the reports.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia did not immediately respond to a Viber chat seeking comment.

Press freedom and access to information are “fundamental to any democratic process, especially during elections,” the CHR added, warning that any disruption to media coverage “undermines transparency and accountability.”

The commission also urged the poll body, local officials, and law enforcement to uphold existing guidelines ensuring media access to polling centers.

It recommended targeted briefings for election staff and police forces on journalists’ rights and laws governing news coverage.

The midterm vote is seen as a critical test for the Marcos administration and the broader political climate in the country. Observers have noted rising tensions and challenges to democratic institutions, including in the media sector.

CHR reiterated its mandate as an independent constitutional body to safeguard civil liberties, especially during key democratic exercises.

“A free press is a cornerstone of a just and transparent society, and every effort must be made to ensure that journalists are able to perform their duties without fear, interference, or harm.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana