by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

The 2025 midterm elections may have seen a game-changing shift from Millennials and Generation Z, defying dynasty and celebrity candidates who had led in pre-election surveys, according to analysts.

In an interview, Senior Research Fellow at Ateneo Policy Center Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco said the younger generation of voters is now seeking change amid the country’s unsolved problems—a change they believe can be achieved by steering clear of candidates from political dynasties and celebrities.

“I think there is now a brewing anxiety, and that is giving voters pause. Na baka nga hindi na okay na bumoto ng dynastic candidates and celebrities, kasi wala naman silang nai-offer na solusyon [Maybe it’s no longer okay to vote for dynastic candidates and celebrities because they have not offered any solution],” Mr. Yusingco said.

“I’m not saying, I’m completely sure… In other words, if they have a choice, they will choose non-dynastic candidates. And that’s partially the explanation why you have Bam Aquino, you have Kiko Pangilinan, and Marcoleta at the top six.”

Mr. Yusingco also said that one key difference from the pre-election surveys was the drop of several highly popular celebrity bets from the winning circle known as the ‘Magic 12, based on the Commission on Elections’ partial and unofficial results.

These include re-electionist Senator Bong Revilla, Manny Pacquiao, and newcomer candidates and hosts Willie Revillame and Ben Tulfo.

He added that some well-known candidates from political dynasties also fell short of expectations compared to their rankings in pre-election surveys.

Erwin Tulfo, who previously ranked first in the last SWS pre-election senatorial survey, landed in fourth place, while Tito Sotto dropped from an expected fifth to eighth place.

Also notable was the loss of Abby Binay, who was ranked 10th in the same survey.

Apart from the Senatorial race, Mr. Yusingco said he also observed a similar pattern in some local elections, where several dynastic and celebrity candidates lost their election bids.

Notably, the Villars lost grip of their 33-year-old congressional seat, and actor-comedian Lucky Manzano’s defeat in his bid to become vice governor of Batangas.

Meanwhile, political scientist and retired University of the Philippines professor Clarita A. Carlos welcomed the youth’s increased participation in the recent elections.

“The signs are good that we are reaching political maturity little by little. Voters are becoming more educated and discerning in choosing their leaders. And that’s all good,” Ms. Carlos said in an interview.

She added that youth were more eager to vote in order to change the country’s current political landscape.

“I would imagine they’re sick and tired of the corruption and the ineptitude of many of our leaders,” she furthered.

“It may have come from the realization of many that it is their responsibility to really participate. Otherwise, they have no reason, you know, to comment or even critique any of the actions of the government.”

In a press briefing on Thursday, COMELEC said the youth vote was a key driver in the recent election, helping achieve a record-high voter turnout of 81.65%, the highest among previous midterm elections.

“Naniniwala ako that the votes of the youth matters talaga. Yung pagdagsa nilang sobrang dami… Yung boses nila, gusto talaga nilang (iparinig) [I truly believe that the votes of the youth really matter. Their overwhelming turnout… Their voices, they genuinely wanted to be heard],” COMELEC Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said.