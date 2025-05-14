THE Philippine government is ensuring that a second international arbitration case against China over the South China Sea is “foolproof,” with a security official on Wednesday saying they are still gathering evidence to make the case airtight should it move forward.

“If ever we will file a case, whatever perspective it would be, we will make sure that it will be foolproof,” National Maritime Council (NMC) spokesman Alexander S. Lopez said in a media briefing in mixed English and Filipino. “We should not file a case unless we are fully prepared.”

“When the case is truly foolproof, then we will proceed with filing—whether it be an environmental case or another case,” he added.

The Philippines is eyeing to file another arbitration case against China stemming from alleged environmental damage done by China over maritime features within the country’s exclusive economic zone, Reuters reported in January.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

After gathering sufficient evidence, the Justice Department will come up with legal recommendations, submitting them to the NMC for final review before the Executive branch decides, said Mr. Lopez.

“Everything is still under study,” Fretti G. Ganchoon, senior state counsel at the Justice department, said in the same briefing.

The Philippines first took legal action against China in 2013, filing an arbitration case in a United Nations-backed court over the Scarborough Shoal dispute. In 2016, the tribunal ruled that China had interfered with Filipino fishermen’s rights to access the area.

Beijing has continued to deploy vessels around the maritime feature to assert its claim despite the ruling.

SECURITY FORUM

Meanwhile, senior military officials from the Philippines, US, Australia and Japan met in Hawaii on Monday for a strategic forum focused on strengthening regional security and boosting combined deterrence efforts in the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s continued assertiveness in the South China Sea.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) said the top generals of the Philippine and US armies and Marine Corps, Japan’s Self-Defense Force and Australian Defense Force met for the triannual Land Forces Dialogue, where they talked about intelligence sharing and joint combat exercise coordination while deepening military capabilities integration.

“Unity, agility and trust are central to achieving a credible and effective deterrent posture in the Indo-Pacific,” it said. “Leaders acknowledged the urgency of moving faster, collaborating deeper and aligning strategic transformation efforts across partner forces.”

“USARPAC continues to lead multilateral military engagement across the Indo-Pacific region, bringing together allies and partners to address evolving threats and preserve security through combined strength,” it added.

The classified military forum followed Beijing’s release of a white paper on its national security doctrine, in which it emphasized the need for regional stability amid a “world of change and disorder” and highlighted the need to cooperate with neighboring countries to keep peace in the region.

China continues to assert its claim over more than 80% of the mineral-rich South China Sea, a vital global trade route, despite the 2016 ruling that declared its claim illegal.

Beijing’s expansive claims over the disputed waters have intensified regional security concerns as Southeast Asian nations grapple with China’s growing sea presence.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing recently escalated following an encounter between their naval vessels near the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal and after Chinese state media reported Beijing had asserted control over a disputed reef close to a Philippine military outpost.

The Philippines is seeking closer ties with countries that advocate for a rules-based order and recognize international law as China continues to deploy an armada of ships and sustain a presence on man-made islands west of its coastline.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) hosted top European Union (EU) officials in Manila on Tuesday, discussing efforts to deepen strategic ties between the Philippines and the European grouping.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan met with EU’s Head of Delegation to the Philippines Mariomassimo Santoro and First Secretary Frederic Grillet at the coast guard’s headquarters in the Philippine capital.

“The visit strengthened maritime cooperation and explored new avenues for deeper and more strategic collaboration between the Philippines and the European Union,” the PCG said in a statement. “Strengthening PH-EU ties in trade, security and development remains a priority to ensure sustainable and inclusive progress.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio