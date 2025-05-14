THE Presidential Palace on Wednesday said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. believes that the Filipino people still trust the administration, despite the results of Monday’s polls.

“The President still believes that the people still have great support for the administration at this time,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said in Filipino during a briefing. “Let us remember that the latest survey shows a high trust rating for the President.”

Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s spokesman, Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, called Mr. Marcos a “lame duck” as his senatorial bets failed to secure an overwhelming majority in the midterm elections.

Mr. Roque posted on his social media on Tuesday night in Filipino: “Junior is not a candidate, but he still has lost his fangs! Here is the real lame duck president!”

He was referring to the recent midterm election results, where only six of the ten administration-backed candidates won. One of whom, however, was also endorsed by his ally-turned-rival, Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The Palace rebutted Mr. Roque’s jabs, daring him to go home and face accusations against him. Mr. Roque, a former human rights lawyer, is currently seeking political asylum in the Netherlands.

He is facing charges for alleged human trafficking, among others, due to his connections in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

“If the president is a lame duck and the administration seems to be indifferent, he should come back here immediately,” Ms. Castro said.

Surveys conducted by major polling firms such as Pulse Asia and OCTA Research have shown that while his numbers have gradually declined from post-election highs, Mr. Marcos continues to enjoy majority support across key demographics and regions.

In the most recent nationwide survey conducted ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, Mr. Marcos registered a trust rating of 55% in April, according to OCTA.

This marked his lowest trust rating since the first quarter last year, but OCTA noted most adult Filipinos still trust Mr. Marcos, with only about 23% saying they did not trust the President. Around 18% of respondents said they were undecided.

Meanwhile, when asked how Mr. Marcos’ legislative agenda would fare in the 20th Congress, Ms. Castro said the President hopes all winners will respond to the needs of the people.

“Their work is for the people, not for the interests of a few. So, whatever color that may be, the President truly welcomes the unity of each of our leaders to address any problem and provide solutions to the needs of our countrymen,” she said in Filipino.

She noted the administration also expects the presence of a “legitimate oppositionists,” but will fight “obstructionists” who hide in the name of oppositionists.

“When we say legitimate oppositionists, what they are fighting for is the country, the interests of the people, not personal interests; obstructionists will do nothing but destroy, see nothing good in what the government is doing, and only want to advance their own interests,” she said.

Monday’s elections served as a crucial referendum on Mr. Marcos’ administration, analysts said. These elections determined half of the Senate’s 24 seats and positions in the House of Representatives and local government units.

Traditionally, midterms are viewed as a litmus test of public support for the incumbent administration.

This electoral outcome comes amid persistent political tension between Mr. Marcos and the Duterte family. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana