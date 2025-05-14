TOKYO and Manila said that they are seeking to deepen collaboration in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), following a meeting between the Japanese envoy and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda.

“Both Ambassador Kazuya Endo and Secretary Aguda expressed readiness to collaborate more closely in advancing the strong economic relations between Japan and the Philippines through more comprehensive cooperation in ICT,” the Japanese Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr. Endo said that the Japanese government has introduced various public and private initiatives in ICT advancement, including the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN), cybersecurity, undersea cables, and digital terrestrial broadcasting systems.

“He also expressed Japan’s continued cooperation for the advancement of ICT in the Philippines,” the embassy said.

Mr. Aguda said that the Philippines is seeking to find “more avenues for cooperation” from Japan to support the Philippines’ digitalization goals. — Adrian H. Halili