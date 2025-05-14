BAGUIO CITY — Re-elected Benguet lawmaker Eric Go Yap’s proclamation was suspended by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) following a reportedly “rehashed” disqualification case regarding his citizenship.

Mr. Yap won the Benguet lone congressional district’s race by a landslide, garnering 144,093 votes over vice-governor Ericson Felipe, who got 62,371 votes, Jerome Wakat with 765 votes, and Bok Mistah Siddayo with 312.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commision second division orders the suspension of the proclamation of respondent Eric Go Yap as Representative of Lone District of Benguet. The suspension of the proclamation shall be effective until further of the commission,” the order stated, as read by Comelec-Cordillera Assistant Regional Director Vanessa Roncal.

Mr. Yap said he remains unfazed by the “recycled citizenship issue.” “What’s important is that we won. There’s nothing to be worried about because the committee has yet to decide on the petition, considering the number of disqualification cases filed,” Mr. Yap confidently said in mixed English and Filipino.

The lawmaker added that the citizenship issue has long been resolved when he ran as Benguet congressman after he was appointed as legislative caretaker, following the death of the Rep. Nestor Fongwan Sr. in 2020.

“The issue of my citizenship has been dealt with in 2021,” added Mr. Yap. “Temporarily, they suspended my proclamation pending decision, but then we filed our response and submitted my birth certificate… Nothing will change. We’ll just have to wait for Comelec’s decision,” Mr. Yap assured.

Mr. Yap’s closest rival, Mr. Felipe, is also facing a disqualification case for abuse of government resources when he allegedly used a government-issued vehicle for his campaign sorties. — Artemio A. Dumlao